Abdullah bin Zayed, Ugandan FM explore bilateral ties, cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call with Odongo Jeje Abubakar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda, the ties between their countries and prospects for boosting collaboration.

During their conversation, the two top diplomats reviewed the outcomes of the work visit made recently by Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, to the UAE and its role in developing and expanding UAE-Uganda cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah and the Ugandan Foreign Minister underscored the close ties between their countries and the ongoing growth in their collaboration across various fields, including developmental, economic, investment and renewable energy.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE's keenness to leverage opportunities to boost collaborations with Uganda, commending the ongoing development seen across their bilateral relations.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uganda said his country is looking forward to continuing the expansion of its cooperation with the UAE in various fields, lauding the UAE's leading status regionally and globally. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor