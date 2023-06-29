Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for Nikhil Advani directorial ‘Vedaa’

Mumbai, June 29 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is best known for his roles in the movies 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', has joined the cast of the film 'Vedaa'. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani, who is known for directing films like 'D-Day' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The actor will be starring alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, and is set to play the movie’s antagonist.

Taking to his social media account, Abhishek announced his addition to the cast of the film and captioned: "Nervous excited and grateful to be a part of VEDA! Thank you Nikkhil Advani for this opportunity."

Welcoming the actor, the director captioned: “Have waited for so long to be able to work with you. Thrilled you gave a nod to Vedaa.”

Also known for his job as a casting director for films such as 'No One Killed Jessica' and 'Secret Superstar', Abhishek's work in streaming series 'Pataal Lok' was highly acclaimed.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee will has 'Stree 2', 'Bhediyaa 2', 'Dream Girl 2', 'Apurva', 'Dostaana 2' and 'Section 84' alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor