Abhishek Chaubey says ‘Killer Soup’ gave him the opportunity to experience a new culture

Mumbai, Jan 10 Director Abhishek Chaubey, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Killer Soup’, has shared that the show gave him the opportunity to experience a new culture as a director.

The series, which stars Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee as the leads, is about an aspiring home chef who conspires to replace her husband with her lover. Konkona and Manoj have been paired together for the first time onscreen making the series a potent viewing experience.

Talking about the series, Abhishek Chaubey said: "It is a unique advantage when your producer is also your casting director. Honey Trehan and his team worked tirelessly to bring to the show an absolutely wonderful bunch of actors who helped me create this unique world.”

As a part of the Year Round Programme, Jio MAMI hosted the screening of the first two episodes of the series, The special screening was attended by a host of talent from the entertainment industry, including Vikramaditya Motwane, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Manavi Gagroo, Ahana Kumra, Arjun Mathur and Anubhav Sinha.

The director further mentioned: “This show was a great opportunity for me to go into another culture, experience it very intimately as a director while interacting with so many different talents. All the actors and crew really wanted to do a great job and that helped me immensely as a director.”

‘Killer Soup’ streams on Netflix from January 11, 2024.

