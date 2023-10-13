Abhishek Malhan's song 'Noori' showcases his rap finesse

Mumbai, Oct 13 YouTuber and content creator Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, has released his new single titled ‘Noori’.

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ runner-up features in the song alongside Komal Sohi.

The track combines musical talent, lyrical finesse and blends Abhishek’s distinctive rap style with Komal Sohi's soulful vocals.

The track touches upon the themes of love, longing, and self-discovery.

Abhishek, on the release of ‘Noori’, shared: "My aim in life right now is to keep surprising my fans. They should see a different shade of their very own Fukra Insaan every time, and with 'Noori,' I've tried to bring a new flavour for them to enjoy. I am extremely excited for this as this is my first song after ‘Bigg Boss’, and I hope my fans go all out to support ‘Noori’."

Komal is known for her versatile vocal range and her ability to convey intricate emotions through her singing. Her collaboration with Fukra Insaan on ‘Noori’ highlights her talent and versatility as an artiste.

The song is available to stream on YouTube.

Earlier, the YouTuber also shared that he won’t be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as per a media reports, the YouTuber said in his video, “Yes, I was offered the show. Matlab jiss din main ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ke ghar se bahar nikla tha, ussi ke agle din raat ko mujhe ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17 offer ho gaya tha and I said no."

“I know bahut log ho joh dekhna chahte hain mujhe Bigg Boss 17 mein, bahut log hai joh nahi dhekna chahte," he added.

