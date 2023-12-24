Abhishek Pathania dons Robin Hood look for ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se'

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actor Abhishek Pathania has opened up on his latest look for the ongoing track of ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’, and shared how he has embraced a chic yet rowdy style to embody the modern-day Robin Hood vibe.

The current storyline of the show takes a dramatic turn as Abhay, portrayed by Abhishek, loses his memory and is transported ten years back in time. In this intriguing plot, Abhay now believes he is the leader of a gang known as 'Babbar Sher Gang.'

The character has been aptly named 'Shera,' adding a new layer of excitement to the series.

Sharing insights into his latest look for the ongoing track, Abhishek revealed: "Abhay finds himself in a time warp, convinced that he is the leader of the 'Babbar Sher' gang, referred to as 'Shera.' He is a modern-day Robin Hood, helping the needy people. The track is evolving into something very interesting, and my appearance has undergone a complete transformation."

Describing his revamped look, he shared: "I've embraced a chic yet rowdy style to embody the modern-day Robin Hood vibe. Anticipating the upcoming track, I began growing my hair in advance. The ensemble includes a bandana on my head paired with an all-black outfit.”

“Instead of a watch, I sport a bracelet. As 'Shera,' being the gang leader, I've adopted a distinct way of speaking, involving some voice modulation to achieve a particular tone. To complete the look, there's a lion mask, adding a convincing touch to the character,” he added.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

--IANS

