Ability to fuse tradition, tech sets India apart on global stage: Jaishankar

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 17 : External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Tuesday engaged with the Indian community in Vietnam and emphasised the importance of blending tradition and technology in shaping India's future.

During his address, the External Affairs Minister underscored that it is India's ability to seamlessly fuse its rich cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology that positions the country on the global stage.

The event, which took place in Hanoi, served as a platform for Jaishankar to reflect on the deepening ties between India and Vietnam and explore opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

He acknowledged the importance of people-to-people connections and commended the Indian diaspora for their role in strengthening India's global outreach.

Jaishankar began his address by addressing the question of what lies in India's future. He stated, "You know one part of it is tradition, and one part of it is technology. It takes a society like India to be able to fuse tradition and technology and be equally comfortable with both. That's really what will actually give us our standing in the world."

Jaishankar further emphasised the role of the Indian community in Vietnam in strengthening the bilateral relationship. He said, "There is no question today that in many ways our relationship is a good fit, there is a lot that we can do, but at the end of the day, when we speak about cooperation, it is done by people, and you are the people."

The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in fostering cultural exchange and economic cooperation between India and Vietnam. Their contributions in various fields, including business, education, and culture, have helped strengthen the ties between the two nations.

As India continues to expand its global presence, its unique ability to balance tradition and technology is becoming increasingly prominent. Jaishankar's message to the Indian community in Vietnam resonates with India's broader vision of fostering inclusive growth, preserving its heritage, and embracing the opportunities of the modern world.

Earlier today, Jaishankar attended the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City and highlighted the significance of values and beliefs of Mahatma Gandhi in modern scenarios.

"This is a very symbolic moment of our friendship...Mahatma Gandhi is without question one of the most iconic figures of our contemporary world and his contributions to truth, non-violence, independence and freedom of people have been recognised by the United Nations by proclaiming his birthday, 2nd October as International Day of non-violence," he said.

Prior to that, the External Affairs Minister also met Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and appreciated the contribution of HCMC to the India-Vietnam partnership.

The EAM is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

During his visit, the EAM unveiled the bust of Rabindranath Tagore in Bac Ninh province of Vietnam and watched a performance by the Quan Ho Art Theater group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor