Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation in New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) concluded its participation in the 31st New Delhi World Book Fair, which took place from 10 until 18 February in Pragati Maidan square in the Indian capital.

The Centre showcased its most notable initiatives and projects, including the Kalima Project for Translation, the Spotlight on Rights copyright programme, as well as various awards, publications, research grants, and more, highlighting its efforts to advance the Arabic language and enhance publishing, translation, and creative industries in the Arab world. The ALC also engaged in networking to invite prominent cultural figures to participate in the cultural programme of the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

"The New Delhi World Book Fair is a longstanding platform for cultural exchange, particularly between Asia and the Arab world. It is the ideal event to introduce the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's many programmes and initiatives to Indian and Asian audiences, highlighting the best of Arab thought, art, and creativity," said Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC. "We look forward to the valuable networking opportunities our participation will provide, as we look to expand the scope of cooperation between the Centre and publishers, cultural bodies, and scientific institutions from around the world."

Celebrating 51 years since its launch in 1972, the New Delhi World Book Fair is one of the longest running international book fairs, bringing together over 600 publishing houses from around the world to participate in a wide range of conferences and literary programmes related to publishing, offering participants a window into the publishing and intellectual worlds in the South Asia region. (ANI/WAM)

