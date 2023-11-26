Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to publish works from third edition of Research Grants Programme

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced preparations for the printing and publishing of works from the third edition of its Research Grants Programme.

The works will be released as part of the Bassaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies during the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which will take place from April 29 to May 5, 2024.

Launched in 2021, the Research Grants Programme enables the ALC to support researchers in the field of the Arabic language in producing projects that enhance the status of the language and advance scientific research. The programme offers six to eight grants annually in the following fields: Arabic Lexicon, Academic Curricula, Literature and Criticism, Arabic Calligraphy, Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers, and Manuscript Editing, in all fields of Arabic language studies. It allocates an annual total of AED 600,000 for the grants.

Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, "Our Research Grant Programme furthers the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre's goal to advance Arabic language scientific research, providing an incentive for researchers in this field to present projects that enrich knowledge and enhance the Arab library. The collection of works we are preparing to present at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair are characterised by diversity and comprehensiveness and address topics that open new avenues for learning about the treasures of the Arabic language."

This edition features the studies Evolving Narratives in Emirati Literature: A Technical Study by Maryam Al-Hamshi; Ibn Musafir's Choices, edited by Muqbil Al Ahmadi and Shafiq Al Bitar; Biography of Al-Iskandar Dhul-Qarnayn and the Wonders He Experienced, edited by Nabil Hamdi Al Shahid; Hadith Bayad wa Riyad by Fayez Al-Qais; The New Historical Novel and Betting on Fantasy by Mustafa Al-Nahhal; The Aesthetics of Meaning: The Philosophy of Tradition in the Arabic Language from Interpretation to Meta-Interpretation by Shafiqa Wail; and The Literary and Critical Movement in Saudi Arabia: Beginnings and Trends by Muhammad Al-Safrani.

The ALC revealed that the 2023 programme evaluated 132 candidates from 17 countries, a notable year-on-year increase in the number of applicants. The Literature and Criticism category received the highest number of submissions, followed by Manuscript Editing and then Arabic Lexicon.

The Research Grant Programme has awarded 20 grants to date. (ANI/WAM)

