Abu Dhabi Chamber emphasises fostering innovation in private sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reaffirmed its commitment to encouraging private sector companies in the emirate to innovate and adopt clean technology solutions, recognising its key role in driving artificial intelligence and advanced technologies within this vital sector.

Shams Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Chamber, said in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2024 that the Chamber aims to enhance innovation, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence by strengthening cooperation with major global economic players to benefit the energy sector.

He expressed pride in supporting ADIPEC 2024, one of the largest energy sector exhibitions in the world and the largest in the Middle East and North Africa, which brings together a selection of energy experts from various countries.

"Through our support for this leading event, we aim to achieve Abu Dhabi's goals and make the national economy more prosperous and competitive," he said.

Al Dhaheri also highlighted the Chamber's dedication to playing a pivotal role in supporting the private sector and driving economic development in Abu Dhabi through a wide range of initiatives, creating a thriving business environment that fosters the growth and competitiveness of local companies. (ANI/WAM)

