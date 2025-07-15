Abu Dhabi Chamber launches initiative to empower entrepreneurs, small-enterprises in Al Ain

Al Ain [UAE], July 15 (ANI/WAM): As part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's efforts to deepen engagement with entrepreneurs' small enterprises, identify their needs, and shape more responsive trade policies that support their growth, the Chamber's Al Ain branch launched an initiative targeting enterprises in the retail, tourism, and agricultural sectors.

This initiative reflects the Chamber's commitment to strengthening its active presence across the emirate.

The initiative is designed to foster direct engagement with enterprise owners, offering a closer look at the opportunities and challenges they encounter in their day-to-day operations.

This hands-on approach will help generate actionable insights for a more targeted, data-driven decisions, ultimately enhancing the impact of support provided to strengthen and scale small enterprises. The first phase involved field visits to a range of businesses across Al Ain region.

The initiative was met with positive feedback from business owners, who welcomed the Chamber's initiative and commended the effort as a meaningful step towards understanding and addressing their real-world needs.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, the Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, affirmed that the initiative reflects the Chamber's continued commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and enabling them to grow their businesses and contribute meaningfully to the local economy.

He underscored that direct field engagement is a powerful way to gain first-hand insights, strengthen trust with business owners, and shape more practical, inclusive, and responsive trade policies.

He said, "At the Abu Dhabi Chamber, we see entrepreneurs and small enterprises as essential pillar of a resilient and future-ready economy. These field visits are more than a listening exercise they are a platform for real partnership. By engaging directly with business owners, we are transforming challenges into concrete opportunities for growth, expansion, and long-term impact."

"The Chamber's Al Ain branch plays a vital developmental role within the broader Abu Dhabi Chamber ecosystem. This initiative reflects the Chamber's commitment to activating its regional branches as drivers of inclusive economic development aligned with Abu Dhabi's strategic priorities and its drive to cement the emirate's standing as a leading regional hub for business and investment," he added.

The visit covered a range of local enterprises across the Al Ain region, showcasing diverse models of small businesses operating in key sectors such as retail, tourism, and agriculture.

During the tour, the Chamber identified nine key opportunities to enhance the local business environment in Al Ain.

The visits included a range of prominent enterprises, such as Hili Mallhome to over 100 diverse retail outlets; Ayla Grand Hotel, which provides hospitality services and integrated tourist facilities.

The tour also featured Bawadi Mall, which houses around 270 retail outlets offering a wide range of activities, and Al Ain Mall, owned by the Meer Group, with over 300 multi-category shops.

Additional visits included. Al Amaan Travel and Holidays, an affiliate of Bin Ham Group a key player in the tourism sector; and Deep Cafe, a business that actively collaborates with over 30 local partners, reflecting a strong model of community-based commercial integration.

The visits also included Could Be Flower & Cafe, a unique concept that blends a contemporary cafe experience with a fresh flower boutique, and Al Narjes Nursery, a vibrant hub that brings together a range of community-driven and productive enterprises. These include SILO Bakery and Coffee, POFA Cafe, Al Narjes Productive Families, Al Narjes Vegetables, Chai Jamr, and Al Narjes Handicrafts, each contributing to the local economy through creativity, collaboration, and grassroots entrepreneurship.

Through this initiative, the Abu Dhabi Chamber seeks to contribute to building a resilient and inclusive business environment and empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions for growth and competitiveness, thus enhancing the emirate's position as a vital business and investment hub. (ANI/WAM)

