Abu Dhabi City Municipality opens up cricket field in Musaffah Industrial

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM), through Musaffah Municipality Centre and in collaboration with Al Rashed Transport, announced the opening of a cricket field in Musaffah Industrial.

This initiative reflects ADM's dedication to promoting sports, health, and community well-being.

The project embodies a strong commitment to social responsibility and private sector participation in developing recreational and service facilities. Al Rashed Transport played a crucial role in providing all necessary equipment and overseeing the field's construction.

Situated in Basin No. 43 of the Musaffah Industrial Area, conveniently located next to the Musaffah Bazaar Market and opposite the ICAD Labour City and walking track, the field boasts a spacious 8,750 square meters.

ADM extends its thanks to Al Rashed Transport for their invaluable social contribution and support. This partnership between the public and private sectors underscores a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the community by providing more service, recreational, and sports facilities.

With the opening of this cricket field, a cricket match was held with the participation of many workers in a joyful, euphoric, and competitive atmosphere, additionally, awards, medals, and cups were conferred upon the winners in appreciation for their participation and to encourage organising more sports events. (ANI/WAM)

