Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends activations at 15th Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended the activations at the 15th Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit.

Sheikh Khaled met with Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula 1 Group, to discuss mutual collaboration in the field of Formula 1 racing, and new opportunities to develop the sport.

He explained that Abu Dhabi's investment in F1 infrastructure is enabling young Emiratis to develop their talents and participate in international competitions and is enhancing the position of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a key calendar event for F1 sports fans from around the world.

His Highness also met with the Formula 4 racing team, including Emirati drivers Rashid Al Dhaheri, Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi, and praised their efforts and achievements in the sport, emphasising the UAE leadership's ongoing support for encouraging and empowering sporting talent in various fields.

Sheikh Khaled praised the efforts of partners helping to deliver the event and highlighted their role in helping to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for sports, tourism, and entertainment.

He also emphasised how the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has expanded since its inaugural edition in 2009, along with the event's impact in showcasing the emirate to the world, helping to drive tourism and support economic diversification.

He was accompanied by Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Khouri, Chairman of Ethara; and Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara.

In line with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, Yas Marina Circuit has achieved FIA three-star recertification in recognition of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's environmental performance and its continued environmental management and sustainability evolution, including a switch to LED track lights which reduced the number of lighting fixtures by 17 percent, power consumption by 40 percent, and carbon emissions by 30 percent.

Last year's Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was attended by more than 160,000 fans, with more than 60 percent travelling from overseas. (ANI/WAM)

