Abu Dhabi F2 Team gears up for round 3 of UIM F2 World Championship in Italy

San Nazzaro [Italy], August 27 (ANI/ WAM): The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 Powerboat Team has departed to compete in the third round of the UIM F2 World Championship, set to take place in San Nazzaro, Italy, from 29th to 31st August, with the participation of an elite lineup of international drivers.

The competition will officially begin on Friday with technical scrutineering, followed by the qualifying time trials on Saturday, before culminating with the main and final race on Sunday.

Representing the team in this round are five-time world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, alongside Salem Al Yafei, who makes his debut in the F2 category after progressing from Formula 4, reflecting the team's vision to develop its talent and elevate them to the highest levels of global competition.

The delegation includes team manager Nasser Al Dhaheri, drivers Rashed Al Qemzi and Salem Al Yafei, in addition to Juma Al Qubaisi, the radio man for Al Qemzi in this round.

The team's boats, Abu Dhabi 1 and Abu Dhabi 36, are undergoing a full maintenance and upgrade programme, featuring performance and speed enhancements tailored to the challenging San Nazzaro circuit. The team is conducting practice sessions and adapt to the course conditions ahead of the competition. (ANI/ WAM)

