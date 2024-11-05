Abu Dhabi hosts 6th WHO Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): With over 1,300 participants from 140 countries, Abu Dhabi today kicked off the sixth World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting, marking the largest edition yet and the first to be held in the Middle East. The event will run until 7th November 2024 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers hotel.

Organised by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) in partnership with WHO and the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the meeting reinforces Abu Dhabi's role in global emergency medical preparedness and response.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks from Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, and Dr. Ahmed Abdulhadi Al Khazraji, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi, Dr. Saleh Fares Al Ali, President of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine, and Dr. Abdul Karim Al Zarouni, Director of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre at MoHAP.

In his virtual welcoming remarks, Dr. Tedros stated, "EMTs are a vital pillar of the global health emergency corps and have played a pivotal role in developing sustainable, high-quality, and interoperable surge capacities. In a world with complex emergencies and vulnerable communities at risk, the need for EMTs is only growing. This conference is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences as we advance the World Health Organization's EMT 2030 Strategy for building stronger emergency response capacities, both nationally and globally."

The meeting gathers prominent global and regional healthcare leaders for strategic discussions, including a flagship panel on "Climate Change and Health Emergency," moderated by Professor Johanna Hanefeld. Panellists include Dr. Michael J. Ryan, WHO Deputy Director-General and Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Dr. Rick Brennan, WHO Regional Emergency Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Teodor Herbosa, Secretary of Health for the Philippines, Dr. Santino Severoni, WHO Director of Migration and Health, Lucie Berger, European Union Ambassador to the UAE, Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Undersecretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross, Dr. Wessam Mankoula, Regional Director for North Africa RRC and Acting Head of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Division, and Dr. Amal Mubarak Madhi, Director of the Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety Department at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi remarked, "Today, we gather in the face of a world that has witnessed extraordinary crises, from pandemics to natural disasters, famines and conflicts. These events remind us of our profound interconnectedness. Hosting the Emergency Medical Teams Global Meeting in Abu Dhabi demonstrates our shared commitment to cooperate, learn from each other, and strengthen our collective ability to respond effectively to crises. Abu Dhabi's healthcare journey has evolved continuously, beginning in 1960 with our first hospital. From those early days, our commitment has deepened, transforming into one of the most advanced healthcare landscapes in the world. Driven by the ongoing support of the UAE's leadership, our focus remains on providing care that meets today's needs and anticipating tomorrow's challenges. We thank the WHO for choosing Abu Dhabi as the host city - a choice that resonates deeply with us, and we are proud to offer our city as a home for this important platform."

During the three-day event, discussions will centre on the EMT 2030 Strategy, which aims to strengthen global and regional capacities to respond to health emergencies. National and global leaders in emergency management, disaster medicine, and humanitarian aid will showcase the latest advancements in crisis response, resilience, and healthcare technology.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of MoHAP, stated, "Hosting this event marks a significant step forward in the UAE's journey towards establishing a resilient, integrated government system capable of efficiently addressing health challenges. It reflects the UAE's commitment to improving national preparedness, adopting proactive preventive measures for health emergencies, and ensuring the sustainability of vital resources. This proactive approach to decision-making enhances our adaptability to global developments." He noted that MoHAP will continue collaborating with health sector partners to strengthen the UAE's capabilities in health emergency response, ensuring effective institutional coordination across government sectors to maintain leadership in health emergency management.

Over the years, EMT Global Meetings have been hosted in five countries, creating a growing network while increasing reach and impact. This will be the first EMT Global Meeting held in the region (WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region). The last Global Meeting in Yerevan in 2023 marked the launch of the landmark EMT 2030 Strategy.

During the event, more than 26 exhibitors, including the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, TASNEEF, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi, and the Ministry of Defence, as well as EMT Solutions, Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, Aspen, and Humanity First, will present their latest technologies, innovations, and best practices in emergency medicine, management, and response. (ANI/WAM)

