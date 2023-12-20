Abu Dhabi International Show Jumping kicks off tomorrow under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the Abu Dhabi International Show Jumping brings together the world's top show jumping riders and horses from December 21st to 24th, 2023.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the championship is led by Ali Hassan Al Shehba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and overseen by both the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF).

A true highlight of the global jumping calendar, this event isn't just about fierce competition and dazzling displays of athleticism.

It also serves as the first of four rounds in the Arab Qualifying League for the FEI Jumping World Cup, to be hosted by equestrian clubs across the UAE.

With over one million dirhams in prize money, the championship boasts eight exhilarating Four-Star competitions - the pinnacle of show jumping! Additionally, aspiring young equine athletes can shine in the One Star category, which features four dedicated competitions for small jumping horses aged 5 to 6 years. (ANI/WAM)

