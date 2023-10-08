Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Venue Award at C&IT Awards

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, one of the ADNEC Group's venues, won the "Best Venue - Rest of World" for 2023 at the International Conference & Incentive Tourism (C&IT) Awards, strengthening its position as one of the most prominent exhibition centres in the world. This came during a ceremony to announce the winners of the C&IT Awards held in London.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre tops the list of the largest exhibition and conference centres in the region in terms of the area allocated for internal and external exhibitions, which exceeds 153,000 square metres, and stands out due to its ability to host multiple events, exhibitions, and conferences simultaneously, thanks to its advanced and high-quality infrastructure, modern facilities, equipment and services. It is seen as the only centre in the region capable of organising and hosting internal, external, and water-based events at the same time.

The C&IT Awards are considered one of the most prestigious and distinguished international awards in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, which honours the pioneering achievements and best innovations of institutions and companies in the MICE sector from around the world. The winners are selected by an independent international panel that includes a group of prominent experts and specialists in the sector from all over the world.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group said, "We are proud to have won this prestigious international award, which is a great addition to ADNEC Group's global achievements and awards, as well as strengthening the prestigious position of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre at the forefront of the most prominent destinations for event and conference organisers in the region. It also reflects the venue's pivotal role in advancing the MICE tourism sector by providing an ideal platform for gathering experts and exchanging experiences, in addition to the advanced infrastructure, modern facilities, and services of the highest levels that it provides to ensure the success and growth of the international conferences and exhibitions that it hosts throughout the year."

In 2022, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre hosted more than 211 exhibitions, including 11 new exhibitions, some of which were held for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East, in addition to 24 prominent international conferences, including 9 conferences held for the first time in the Middle East.

With this award, ADNEC Group's track record of international awards rose to 163 prestigious awards. (ANI/WAM)

