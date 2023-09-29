Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Police

Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, met Commissioner of the Israeli National Police, General Yaakov Shabtai.

The two Commanders-in-Chief met at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters premises.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of police and security issues. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor