Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief meets Commissioner of Israeli National Police
By ANI | Published: September 29, 2023 11:05 PM2023-09-29T23:05:17+5:302023-09-29T23:10:07+5:30
Dubai [UAE], September 29 (ANI/WAM): Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief, met Commissioner of the Israeli National Police, General Yaakov Shabtai.
The two Commanders-in-Chief met at the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters premises.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of police and security issues. (ANI/WAM)
