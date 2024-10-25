Abu Dhabi reveals dates for Liwa International Festival 2025

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Under the leadership of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the third edition of the Liwa International Festival 2025 will take place from December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025 at Liwa, in the Al Dhafra region.

The Liwa International Festival, organised in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network and Miral will host its array of activities for 23 consecutive days until the fourth day of the New Year.

This festival reinforces Al Dhafra's status as one of the most important winter destinations, both regionally and globally, drawing diverse segments of the community such as camping enthusiasts, adventure lovers, and fans of traditional sports, racing, and automotive and motorcycle challenges. The event boasts participation from top professionals and competitors from around the world.

Visitors can also look forward to an exciting lineup of fireworks displays, live music performances, and a variety of desert activities amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Al Dhafra region.

The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, will once again organise desert, arts, and entertainment events during the festival, along with the Liwa Village, which celebrates the richness of Emirati heritage.

The Liwa International Festival offers visitors a chance to explore a wide array of exceptional experiences, including a main stage for musical performances and celebrations, various dining options, a crafts market, creative workshops, family-friendly activities, a children's play area, and local vendors showcasing the best Emirati products. Visitors will have access to a range of hospitality and accommodation options, from luxurious units to desert lodgings and tents adorned with traditional Sadu fabric and safari tents.

The first sporting events will commence on December 13, with a two-day car exhibition, followed by various competitions and activities leading up to the last three days, which will feature the thrilling Hill Climbing Championship, one of the most exciting and well-known competitions of the event. The festival will also highlight traditional sports such as falconry, camel racing, and horse racing, as well as pigeon shooting and archery.

The Liwa International Festival shines a spotlight on the unique tourism offerings of the Al Dhafra region, inviting one and all to create beautiful memories with family and friends while nurturing their passions for adventure, sports, culture, arts, and music. (ANI/WAM)

