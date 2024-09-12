Abu Dhabi to host workshop on 'GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs'

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Ministry of Interior is hosting the workshop titled "Preparing the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028)" from 16 to 19 September in Abu Dhabi.

This event is organised by the General Secretariat of the GCC, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

It brings together key sectors involved in the fight against drugs, including representatives from Ministries of Interior, Justice, Health, Education, Social Affairs, and Information, as well as news agencies, customs and ports authorities, the Criminal Information Center for Combating Drugs, and representatives from the Money Laundering Committee, Border Guards, and Coast Guards of the GCC states.

The primary objective of this partnership is to develop a pioneering, unified Gulf model an unprecedented regional initiative that adopts best practices in combating drugs.

The workshop aims to create a cohesive strategy for the GCC states, aligned with United Nations standards, to strengthen societal security and safeguard regional achievements.

Through interactive discussions and innovative ideas, the workshop will explore new pathways and opportunities to bolster global efforts in drug prevention and control. It will focus on sharing scientific knowledge and practical expertise, analysing drug market trends, and developing strategies to combat these issues.

Ultimately, the goal is to achieve high-quality outcomes, enhance Gulf legislation, and establish an effective roadmap to curb the spread of drugs and psychotropic substances, thereby protecting individuals and ensuring societal stability. (ANI/WAM)

