Activist decries PoJK government's electricity tariff reduction notification as fraudulent

Glasgow [Scotland], May 15 : Prominent activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir, Amjad Ayub Mirza, has raised serious concerns about a recent notification issued by the PoJK government.

The notification, released on May 13, purported to reduce electricity tariffs and taxes, but Mirza has deemed it vague and fraudulent.

According to Mirza, the leadership of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) failed to seek legal advice before accepting the notification and calling off a significant protest movement, including a long march and dharna.

He alleged that the notification fails to address key demands of the public, including tax-free electricity, resolution of previous bills, and the declaration of PoJK as a load-shedding-free zone. Furthermore, Dr. Mirza highlights several critical omissions in the notification. There is no mention of the duration of the tariff reduction, leaving it subject to potential revocation at any time by the Prime Minister of PoJK.

Additionally, concerns arise about the sustainability of subsidies, such as the (PKR)23 billion grant from the federal government, and the lack of clarity on future renewals. The notification also neglects issues like price fluctuations in wheat supply from Pakistan and the abolition of privileges for executive and bureaucratic officials.

Moreover, Mirza emphasized the absence of a national consultative body to oversee the implementation of the notification and review future changes.

He asserted that this lack of oversight compromises the legitimacy of the notification and undermines the sacrifices made by protestors, including the tragic deaths of five individuals during the demonstrations.

The region notably grapples with socio-economic challenges, and Mirza's concerns highlight the importance of meaningful dialogue and concrete measures to ensure justice and equity for all residents.

