Actress Bindhu Panicker’s daughter set to debut with superstar Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 Kalyani Panicker -- daughter of popular actress Bindhu Panicker -- is all set to make entry to the Malayalam film industry.

She will essay the role of daughter of superstar Mohanlal in the film ‘Rambaan’ which will be directed by director Joshiy.

“I am really excited to get such grand debut. This is huge,” said Kalyani.

It was Chemban Vinod -- a multifaceted Malayalam film personality -- who got Kalayani to play the role of daughter in ‘Rambaan’.

The film is about the story of father and daughter.

Director Joshiy (71) started his career as director in 1978. He has directed over 82 films so far, many of whom have been blockbusters.

He has directed legendary actors like Prem Nazir, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep.

The new film will start rolling in 2024 and is slated for release in 2025.

Both Panicker and Saikumar are active in the industry and are known for their free flowing acting. They married in 2007, which was the second marriage for both.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor