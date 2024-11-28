ADAFSA signs strategic partnership with TII address pressing challenges in agricultural sector

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced the signing of a strategic agreement to enhance collaboration with Technology Innovation Institute (TII) during the Global Food Week, held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 26 to 28 November.

ADAFSA-TII partnership will address pressing challenges in the agricultural sector using cutting-edge technology. The partnership focuses on enhancing agricultural productivity by optimising the use of natural resources such as water and soil, improving crop quality, and introducing high-nutrition, disease-resistant crop varieties.

Additionally, the partnership will explore sustainable agricultural practices that preserve the environment and reduce pollution, as well as develop a circular economy in the agricultural sector by recycling agricultural waste into useful materials such as fertilisers and biofuels.

Specific areas of cooperation between ADAFSA and TII include developing camel-derived antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic use, producing bio-proteins as alternative protein sources, optimising water and energy use in agriculture through smart farming.

This is in addition to combating crop and animal diseases using biotechnology, developing environmentally friendly bio pesticides to safeguard human health and environmental safety, and developing advanced greenhouses using insulation materials and eco-friendly cooling technologies.

Furthermore, the partnership will focus on improving soil quality by adding organic materials and developing smart irrigation systems to ensure efficient water use. (ANI/WAM)

