Adam Sandler stops show as he spots medical emergency in crowd

Los Angeles, Oct 20 Actor-comedian Adam Sandler brought his stand-up comedy show to a halt after a fan was suffering a medical emergency in the crowd.

The actor was on stage at the SAP Center in San Jose when the incident occurred, reports Mirror.co.uk.

It's said a member of the audience screamed "medical emergency" mid-set which led to the ‘50 1st Dates’ star bringing proceedings to a standstill while the fan in need got assistance. Lights at the venue then came up so paramedics were able to get to the fan in distress, with Adam seen guiding them in the right direction.

According to TMZ, the performance was paused for around 10 minutes while help was administered.

The publication says it's thought the person involved was dehydrated and is now doing fine.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the evening with the latest in the Hollywood star's ‘I Missed You’ tour in which he has hit the road to perform stand-up routines as well as some of his most popular tunes from over the years.

Away from acting, Adam is a talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

The famous star has never been one to shy away from the spotlight showing off his amazing musical talent and has released five albums, two dates and two exclusive singles.

In 1993, he was handed a recording contract by Warner Brothers and he released his debut album titled ‘They're All Gonna Laugh at You!’.

The album went on to sell over two million copies featuring the fan favourite song, The ‘Thanksgiving Song’.

The hit album went on to win a platinum certification and a nomination for Best Comedy Album at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards.

