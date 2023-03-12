Adani fully prepays share backed promoter financing, increases equity in Ambuja Financing

Mumbai, March 12 In continuation of its promoters' commitment to repay the promoter leverage, the Adani Group has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, well before the committed timeline of March 31, a statement said.

In addition, promoters have also prepaid $500 million facility taken for Ambuja acquisition financing. This is in line with the promoters' commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor