ADIPEC kicks off, to gather global energy leaders in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI/WAM): ADIPEC 2023 kicked off today under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will run until 5th October.

Held under the theme of "Decarbonising. Faster. Together", the exhibition gathers the global energy industry to advance decarbonising today's energy system and collaborate on tomorrow's energy system.

Featuring a rich exhibition programme that covers energy-related technology, innovation, collaboration, and digitalisation, ADIPEC 2023 is expected to attract more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries for its biggest edition ever.

The event is taking place just seven weeks before the UAE hosts COP28, providing a platform to convene energy and related industries to align on the lower-carbon, high-growth future of energy.

The ADIPEC Exhibition will enable visitors to connect with over 2,200 global companies across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions, making it an ideal platform to drive business growth through its invaluable opportunities for cross-sectoral networking, deal-making, and knowledge exchange.

This year, ADIPEC also includes four specialised areas that facilitate cross-sector collaboration and game-changing partnerships – Decarbonisation Accelerator, Maritime and Logistics Zone, Digitalisation in Energy Zone, Manufacturing, Industrialisation Exhibition and Conference. (ANI/WAM)

