Adivi Sesh looks fiery in the first character poster of upcoming action drama

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actor Adivi Sesh is all set for his yet-to-be titled action drama and the makers have dropped his intense look from the film.

Adivi Sesh's first image from the film came on Thursday. The campaign of the new film, title of which will be revealed on December 18, began with the gripping character reveal poster of the actor.

Sporting kohled eyes and a black scarf covering his face, Adivi Sesh cuts an intense image as he looks away in the first poster. The gold earring in his right ear and long locks covering his forehead add a sense of style and swag to his look.

Shruti Haasan posted Adivi Sesh’s first look image on her Instagram and wrote: "Introducing the HIM of #SeshEXShruti - @adivisesh Will his arrival bring a storm into HER life? Title and first look out on December 18th.”

The mega project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh’s second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 film ‘Major’, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. Further details about the project will be revealed soon.

