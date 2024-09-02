ADNEC announces Al Marai Al Arabia as Bronze Sponsor of ADIHEX 2024

Dubai [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): ADNEC Group has announced that Al Marai Al Arabia will be the Bronze Sponsor for the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024.

Building on a reputation built over two decades as the leading regional event of its kind, ADIHEX will feature a packed agenda of activities, performances, and competitions with a focus on preserving the UAE's heritage while embracing innovation. At the same time, ADIHEX offers a unique opportunity for regional and global companies to showcase products, meet clients, and conduct B2B meetings to strengthen business relationships and seek new partnerships.

Organised for the Emirates Falconers' Club in strategic partnership for the first time with Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, this year's much-anticipated edition of the exhibition will be run at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 31st August to 8th September 2024.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "ADNEC Group is very proud to announce Al Marai Al Arabia as Bronze Sponsor for ADIHEX. Set to be the largest edition so far, this year's exhibition showcases heritage and tradition and offers rich opportunities for visitors and companies to witness unique innovations and seal new business partnerships. This event's success also serves the wise leadership's vision of a sustainable, diversified economy and Abu Dhabi's status as a global business tourism hub."

Salem Horaiz, Chairman of Al Marai Al Arabia, said, "Collaborating with the ADIHEX exhibition has been instrumental in advancing our national culture and boosting economic activity in Abu Dhabi, alongside promoting sustainable practices. Together, we are aiming to preserve tradition while embracing innovation for a brighter future." (ANI/WAM)

