Aeroflot to resume flights to Armenia on March 22

The largest Russian airline, Aeroflot, said on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Armenia starting March 22, operating Russian-made SSJ100 planes.

Last Tuesday Aeroflot suspended all flights abroad, except for those to Minsk, due to risks that its planes may be detained abroad as part of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

"Aeroflot is opening ticket sales for daily regular flights to Yerevan. Aeroflot flights to Armenia will resume on March 22, 2022 and use domestically-produced Sukhoi SuperJet 100 planes," the carrier said.

Aeroflot also resumed flights to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan on Monday and will resume flights to Baku on March 21.

Some countries that have sanctioned Russia over Ukraine have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain planes of Russian carriers registered and leased abroad.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency recommended that airlines with aircraft in foreign registries suspend international flights on March 6 and Russia-bound flights from abroad on March 8. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

