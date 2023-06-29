Afghan deportees complain of mistreatment by Turkish border forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 29 : Afghan migrants who were deported by Turkey have complained of mistreatment by Turkish border forces, claiming that they were beaten and tortured after they were arrested, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Abdul Rahman, 24, said that migrants face harassment while being deported.

"They told us you are a son... What are you doing here? I (said) I am obliged to in order to find a piece of bread," he said, as per TOLO News.

"The refugees are in fact facing problems with job opportunities, resettlement challenges and lack of identification. The Islamic Emirate should pay attention in this regard," said Asifa Stanikzai, a refugee rights activist.

TOLO News interviewed a number of Afghan deportees from Turkey who claimed to have been beaten by Turkish forces.

"They have beaten us very badly with steel. They broke my feet," said Sarwar, a deportee.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that around 2 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan within the past two years.

He said that the process of deportation should be done without any harassment.

"The Islamic Emirate is in contact with Turkey about this issue so they treat the Afghan refugees with good behaviour. However, there are also legal issues and (Turkey) doesn't accept the refugees," the Taliban spokesman added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation reported that countries hosting Afghan refugees have violated refugees' rights against Afghans, as per TOLO News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor