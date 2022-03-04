Afghan embassy in Moscow opposes vote of its representative in favour of Ukraine: Report

Afghan embassy in Moscow opposed the vote of its representative in favour of Ukraine, amid the ongoing crisis due to Russian military operation.

The embassy said that Nasir Ahmad Fayeq made his decision without consulting diplomats and without following formal foreign policy guidelines, which would harm Afghanistan's interests, as per a media report.

While Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub said that its forces are getting stronger.

As per media reports acting Minister of Defense Mullah Yaqub said that the Afghan forces is getting stronger day by day and we are committed to building a well-organized, well-equipped and strong army and increasing their capacity.

On contrary, there are reports saying that the Taliban shot dead a young man in Sheigal district of the country's Kunar province.

"Yasin was shot dead by Taliban for playing music in his car in Sheigal district. He was accompanying the wedding convoy of his brother - as per traditions, people take the bride and groom on a drive & play music along the scenic valleys of Sheigal. 2 more people also wounded," a verified account named Bilal Sarwary said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has raised concern about the house searches being conducted by the Taliban in a number of provinces in Afghanistan.

On February 22, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid announced that the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in August 2021, had started "clearance operations" in Kabul and nearby provinces ostensibly to search for criminals and weapons.

According to the rights group, the door-to-door searches have created an atmosphere of fear.

( With inputs from ANI )

