Afghan female reporters face increased restrictions in Taliban's rule

Afghan female reporters face increased restrictions under the Taliban rule exemplifying the problem faced by women in the present Kabul regime.

A number of Afghan women reporters on Sunday said the restrictions by the Taliban against them have increased recently and this situation has made them worry about the future, according to Tolo News.

Female reporters alleged that they are not allowed to cover some press conferences held by the Taliban.

However, Taliban officials said they do not intend to impose restrictions on reporters and the media. "So far, we have not received any specific complaints that female reporters are facing a problem," said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Meanwhile, a number of organizations supporting media and reporters in Afghanistan said restrictions against female reporters are worrisome.

Also, journalists in Afghanistan alleges that freedom of the press in Afghanistan is facing serious restrictions and the continuation of this situation will create big obstacles in the way of reporters, especially female reporters, according to Tolo News.

Further, on December 2021, a survey conducted by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) showed that 40 percent of media outlets were closed since the fall of the former government on August 15, 2021.

Earlier, Afghan women journalists and women rights groups have protested since last August when the Taliban took power in Kabul.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor