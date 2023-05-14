Afghan police destroy drug lab, arrest 9 drug smugglers

Firoz Koah (Afghanistan), May 14 Afghan counter-narcotics police destroyed a drug processing lab and arrested nine suspects for alleged involvement in drug business in four of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

Acting on a tip-off, units of counter-narcotic police launched an operation in Chaharsada district of Afghanistan's western Ghor province on Friday, discovered and destroyed the drug lab, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Afghan authorities have intensified crackdown on illicit drugs and those involved in underground business as security personnel arrested nine alleged drug smugglers in Parwan province, Herat province, Takhar province, and Bamyan province on Friday, the statement added.

Police also uncovered materials used in manufacturing heroin from the possession of the arrested suspects, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor