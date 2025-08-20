Afghan police seize weapons, ammunition in two provinces

Kabul, Aug 20 Afghan police have uncovered a quantity of weapons and ammunition during two separate operations in eastern Ghazni and southern Uruzgan provinces, the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The contraband included 16 pieces of heavy and light arms, such as PK machine guns, M16 rifles, Kalashnikovs, assault rifles, and rocket launchers, discovered in Tirin Kot city, the capital of Uruzgan, and Jaghouri and Qara Bagh districts of Ghazni, the ministry said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Additionally, authorities confiscated a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment, including communication devices, explosives, and a large quantity of cartridges and bullets during the operations, it added.

The operations are part of the Afghan interim government's ongoing efforts to stabilise security across the war-torn country, having recovered thousands of arms and vast quantities of ammunition over the past four years.

Earlier on August 10, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said that Afghan security forces discovered a large amount of weapons and military equipment in the eastern Paktia province. The items were seized during a series of operations on the outskirts of Samkani and Ahmad Khil districts, the ministry said.

Earlier on August 4, Afghanistan police authorities discovered arms and ammunition, including a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), in western Afghanistan's Farah province, the provincial police office said in a news release.

The weaponry, including an AK-47, an RPG, four hand grenades, projectiles and other military equipment, was found in a house in Khak-e-Safid district, the news release added.

In a similar incident on July 27, the Afghan security forces discovered a mass weapon and ammunition cache in southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan province, seizing various types of arms along with a large quantity of ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the security personnel launched an operation based on intelligence reports in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, and discovered weapons, including six AK-47 rifles, a heavy machine gun, PK machine guns, rocket launchers, and hundreds of hand grenades.

Additionally, a substantial amount of ammunition and military equipment has been seized during the operations.

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

