Afghan refugees face difficulty in Pakistan's prison

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 18 : Many Afghan refugees complained that they are facing difficult situations in Pakistan prisons. They said that they need the Islamic Emirate's help to address their problems and release them from custody, TOLONews reported.

According to reports, dozens of Afghan migrants have been jailed in Pakistan over the past few weeks for not holding an up-to-date visa or residence document.

An Afghan refugee said, "We hope that Islamic Emirate helps us to be released from jails in Pakistan so that we can return to our country and get rid of this miserable situation", as per TOLONews.

TOLONews is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

"We should be released from Pakistan prisons by the upcoming Eid. We have been in a difficult condition in prisons for a long time," said an Afghan refugee.

Abdul Jabbar Takhari, the Consul of the Islamic Emirate in Karachi, Pakistan, said that the government of Pakistan should immediately release detained Afghan immigrants.

"We ask them to stop arresting Afghan refugees especially those Afghans who travel to Pakistan for treatment purposes. They should be allowed to do their treatment. This is an important matter and it should be given special attention," Takhari added.

Meanwhile, some refugee rights activists also said that Afghan refugees are faced with serious challenges in other countries. Asifa Stanikzai, a Refugee Rights Activist said, "The cause of most migrations, especially illegal ones, is cultural, economic, political and social issues. Therefore, migrants face all types of challenges such as robbery, being taken hostage, all types of sexual assault, and even death."

This came after the Taliban-ruled Foreign Affairs department said last week that more than 1,000 Afghans who were imprisoned in Iran have been transferred to Afghanistan in recent weeks on the basis of an agreement between Kabul and Tehran, as per TOLONews.

Last week, the Afghanistan embassy in Islamabad appealed to the Pakistani government to stop the arrest of Afghan refugees "as it can adversely impact bilateral relations between the two countries, reported TOLONews.

The deputy spokesman requested that the Pakistani government stop the practice of detaining Afghan immigrants there and permit them to continue living there normally, according to TOLONews.

