Afghan students, teachers mark World Teachers' Day amid closed doors for girls

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 : On October 5, students and teachers in Afghanistan observed World Teachers' Day for the second consecutive year while the doors of schools and universities remained closed to girls due to gender-based discrimination, Khaama Press reported.

Before the rise of the Taliban administration, Kabul had around 78 per cent of its school teachers as women. However, this number has dwindled significantly, nearly to zero, in Kabul and other cities, though exact statistics on unemployed female teachers are unavailable.

Vahideh Azim, a teacher in Kabul, expressed her anguish over witnessing her daughters and other female students being deprived of education. She emphasised that half of society is made up of women, and denying education to girls hinders societal progress, according to Khaama Press.

Despite her 30 years of teaching experience, Azim faces financial challenges and calls on the government to address their economic situation."I am happy that I am a teacher and can serve society, people, and the country through this."

Marwa, a 17-year-old student, shared her disappointment about the closure of girls' schools, preventing her from completing the twelfth grade.

She recalled the enthusiastic celebrations of World Teachers' Day in previous years, with special programs and appreciation for teachers. She longed for the days when streets were filled with female students dressed nicely, bearing gifts and treats.

Another teacher with 38 years of experience in Kabul spoke anonymously about the difficult economic situation faced by educators. He noted the decrease in the number of teachers due to migration to countries like Pakistan and the psychological impact of closed school gates on girls, mentioning a student who experienced a nervous breakdown due to immense pressure, as reported by Khaama Press.

Economic problems, including the cost of rent and supporting families, have added to the challenges faced by teachers in Afghanistan.

On World Teachers' Day, no female teachers were present at the ceremony held at Kabul's Amani High School, despite the presence of government officials and educational authorities. Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister's office in the Taliban administration, acknowledged the meager income of teachers in his address and stressed that the current government cannot change their living conditions, Khaama Press reported.

