Afghan women seeking ways to restore 'hope', provide online education 

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 3 : Amid strict restrictions on women in Afghanistan under the Taliban, many creative women and girls in the country are seeking ways to bring about change and are trying to provide online education to women, Khaama Press reported.

Following the loss of women's individual and societal liberties, Afghan women are working to provide online education and restore hope to girls.

Robina Azizi, a tenth-grade student and the founder of "Girls on the Path of Change," is concerned about the constraints in Afghanistan that restrict women's freedom.

According to Khaama Press, she aspires to equip marginalised girls with online education and to inspire them to challenge the status quo.

"Girls on the Path of Change," a five-month-old initiative established by a brave 17-year-old Afghan girl with no organisational backing, has managed to launch workshops, exhibitions, and motivational seminars for thousands of girls in five provinces across the country.

The initiative is now active in photography, painting, writing, internet commerce, foreign languages, poetry, and public speaking, with plans to expand in the near future, writes Tabasum Nasiry in Khaama Press.

Khaama Press News Agency met with a contributor to the Girls on the Path to Change initiative. She says the difficult days after girls were barred from attending school inspired her to help other girls who had faced similar challenges. She participates in public speaking, writing, and motivational workshops as part of the Girls on the Path to Change initiative.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

