Afghanistan: 5 members of family beheaded in Herat province

Five members of a family were beheaded by unknown assailants in Anjil district of Herat province on Friday night.

According to the Taliban provincial officials of Herat, the victims included a man, a woman, and three children, reported Khaama Press.

Health officials in the provincial hospitals said that the girls aged four, six, and eight the woman aged 20 while the slain man was an elderly one.

The motive behind the incident is not unveiled. In the meantime, two young girls in the Sholgara district of northern Balkh province have also been killed by unidentified gunmen, reported Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

