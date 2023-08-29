Afghanistan: Astronomical Society encourages girls to continue education from home amid Taliban's oppression

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 : Despite the regressive policies of the Taliban regime, Afghanistan’s Astronomical Society has urged Afghan girls not to remain silent and has encouraged them to pursue education from home, Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

Notably, ever since the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021, Afghanistan has faced severe setbacks in various directions, particularly regarding human rights, education system and women’s rights.

The head of the Astronomical Society of Kayhana (Anjuman-e-Najumi Kayhana in Persian) addressed the Afghan girls, and encouraged them not to remain silent and to pursue education from home, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, the Cosmic Society recently achieved the top position in the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad.

Amina Karimian, the society’s founder, told Khaama Press News Agency that the crucial matter is continuing the learning process, whether done from home or through formal educational channels.

“Ignorance makes humans fearful and brings poverty. I urge Afghan girls not to stay silent and to seek knowledge and awareness from the resources they have,” Khaama Press quoted Karimian as saying.

The Cosmic Society’s project was selected as the ‘Best Project’ at the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) among 52 countries worldwide.

Amina Karimian, the founder of this society, stated that despite Poland’s refusal to issue visas for their team, Afghanistan participated in the 16th edition of this competition held in Krakow, Poland.

She further added that she established the Cosmic Astronomy Society in 2018 and engaged in relatively modest activities solely through social media channels.

“This society has 150 members and operates in various committees. 75 per cent of the society’s members are young ladies, as they have shown more interest than boys,” Khaama Press quoted her as saying.

Notably, the International Astronomy Olympiad takes place annually, involving elite students from different countries in theoretical, observational, and astronomical data analysis sections. The competition lasts for ten days, from August 10-20.

However, this year, despite the scattered presence of the Afghan team members in different countries and their lack of visas, only Amina Karimian could participate in this competition by winning the first prize in the project category, representing Afghanistan.

Karimian emphasized that in the ‘Afghan Project’, they depicted the story of girls in Afghanistan over the past two years who have been deprived of the right to education, living with an uncertain fate and fear. This contrasts with other countries, where girls are provided facilities and engaged in learning and research, Khaama Press reported.

The head of the organization said that the major problem is the lack of financial support. They did not get help from any organization despite being active. They had problems like paying for travel and working together, and some team members’ families were against them.

“We are a scientific entity and have no relationship with politics or the government, nor do we want to,” she added.

According to the official, they plan to be better prepared for competitions next year and attract new members to introduce astronomy to the people of Afghanistan more effectively.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

Taliban have also barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

