Afghanistan: Cases of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever increases in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 : Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases have risen recently, according to the medical staff at Kabul's Infectious Diseases Hospital, reported Tolo News.

After Eid-al-Adha, according to doctors, they admitted roughly fifteen suspected patients per day to the hospital.

Quoting Faridullah Omari, a doctor at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul as saying, Tolo News reported, "Our cases are increasing day by day, approximately 10 to 15 people have suspicious symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, they come to us and after diagnosis, they are admitted to beds intended for these patients."

Lamenting over the situation, a Kabul resident named Noor Rahman claimed that they became ill after butchering a cow for Eid, according to Tolo News.

"I had stabbed my hand, I think it spread to me from that, and I had also used beef," Noor Rahman stated.

The patients requested that the Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Agriculture spray the areas where the animals are kept in order to permanently eradicate the disease in the meantime.

A patient's relative named Qais stated, "It is the negligence of our butchers and our citizens who ignore this disease; they should use gloves when buying and washing meat," according to TOLOnews.

According to medical professionals, other symptoms of Congo disease include a high fever, headache, body pain, nausea, and stomach pain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor