Kabul [Afghstan], May 12 : The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Orgsation (FAO) has issued a warning about a widespread Moroccan locust outbreak across eight provinces in Afghstan's wheat-growing north and northeast region, Khaama Press reported.

In addition to Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul, and Takhar, there have been reports of locust sightings in the provinces of Herat and Ghor in Afghstan.

This occurs as the country is experiencing a severe humtarian catastrophe under the hardline regime of the Taliban. According to the analysis, Afghstan will still be experiencing the greatest humtarian crisis in the world in 2023, and the widespread Moroccan Locust outbreak in the aforementioned districts would make matters worse.

"The reports of Moroccan Locust outbreak in Afghstan's wheat basket is a huge concern. The Moroccan locust eats more than 150 species of plants, including tree crops, pastures and 50 food crops, all of which grow in Afghstan. It represents an enormous threat to farmers, communities and the entire country," said the FAO Representative in Afghstan, Richard Trenchard, according to Khaama Press.

The Moroccan locust is one of the most expensive plant pests in the world. According to the FAO, crop losses from this year's complete epidemic might range from 700,000 to 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, leading to economic loss.

"The last two big outbreaks, 20 and 40 years ago, cost Afghstan an estimated 8 and 25 % of its total annual wheat production. Harvest forecasts this year are the best we have seen for the last three years - but this outbreak threatens to destroy all these recent gains and dramatically worsen the food insecurity situation later this year and into next year," Trenchard said further, according to Khaama Press.

The economic and political situation of Afghstan has only gone worse since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August of 2021.

Afghstan is currently grappling with a serious humtarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world.

Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it was out of reach for many Afghans. Afghan children and women are impacted the most by the atrocities that the Taliban has unleashed in the country since taking control.

Facing decades-long conflict, Afghstan grapples with numerous challenges including a food shortage as foreign governments are cutting development funding and imposing sanctions, in large part due to the Taliban's restrictions on women.

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international orgsations, in gyms, or in public spaces.

