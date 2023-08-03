Afghanistan: Kabul residents complain of slow road repair work, says dust causing 'illnesses'

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 3 : Following the slow progress of road repair work in Kabul, the residents have complained that the dust emanating from the construction work is causing various illnesses, according to TOLOnews.

They said that the damage to the roads is not a recent one but it has been four to five months since the construction began.

"It has been four or five months since the digging and construction of the road began, from Chehelston Garden to this place, but no one has asked for it yet," a resident, Qais said, according to TOLOnews.

“It has been a year since they started work on a part of the road and then it stops for five to six months and then starts again, and the people have faced challenges regarding this road,” said Rahmatullah, a Kabul resident separately.

However, some locals view road damage as one of the biggest obstacles to their everyday journey.

Kabul resident Faiz Agha stated, "The weather is hot, everyone is sick, and right now I'm sick from the dust of the roads."

“It has been five months since the construction of the road started," TOLOnews quoted Ahmad Fawad, a resident of Kabul as saying.

"There are many problems with dust and road construction. People become sick,” he added.

