Afghanistan: Narcotics processing lab destroyed, 4 arrested

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 30 : Afghanistan's security forces have destroyed a narcotics processing lab and arrested four people in the eastern Wardak province, the Taliban government said on Monday. "Four members of a drug-producing factory were arrested after the discovery of a drug factory in Sayyed Abad district of Wardak province," the government said in a statement, reported Xinhua. The people were detained when they were busy processing a type of narcotics which would be later processed in the western Farah province and turned into methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the statement. The latest operation came after Afghanistan's Taliban-led caretaker government had vowed to fight against narcotics and drugs. Opium poppy plants have been cultivated in war-torn Asian countries for decades. In 2020, some 6,300 tons of opium were produced in the country, as per the media outlet.

( With inputs from ANI )

