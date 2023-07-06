Afghanistan: Relatives of victims of raids by foreign forces in Paktika call for compensation

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 : The relatives of victims of raids by foreign forces in Afghanistan's Paktika are calling for compensation and justice, Tolo News reported.

Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

A village in the Mata Khan district of Paktika was raided by foreign troops 15 years ago.

The residents of Ibrahim Kariz village said that 40 villagers including women and children were killed in the raid. Hafizullah who lost his father and 15 other members of his family in the raids told Tolo News that many children of the village were orphaned after the raid by foreign forces.

"The people who were killed in Ibrahim Kariz, including my father and two of my uncles we would never pardon their killers.," he said, as per TOLO News.

The relatives of the victims said that they are in severe economic condition and called on the relevant organizations to pursue the issue.

"We call on the International Criminal Court to bring these people into court. The ICC should ensure justice," said Fazal Rahman, a relative of the victims.

Delawar, a relative of the victims, said: "Arrest that criminal and ask him why they did this to these people. Who is going to take care of these orphans and widows? These people should be asked."

Taliban's provincial governor, Faizullah Jamal, said that not only in Paktika but in many other provinces of the country war crimes happened over the past two decades.

"We call on the human rights organizations and the international community to raise their voices and ensure their rights. Not only from here but from all over Afghanistan," he said, as per TOLO News.

