Afghanistan: Residents of Nuristan complain of serious challenges due to damaged roads

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 : The residents of Nuristan province in Afghanistan have expressed concerns over damaged roads and have therefore called on the Taliban to fulfil their promises in this regard, TOLOnews reported.

The damaged Nuristan-Kunar highway has left the locals in the province with significant obstacles, and they have requested the government to keep its word on this front.

They said that there have been more traffic accidents as a result of the damage to this highway.

"The car was parked here and flew down, and people were trying to get out from the back," said Mohammad Salim, a Nuristan resident.

"We ask the government to pave our roads to address our problem," a driver, Shafiullah, said, according to TOLOnews.

The locals also claimed that, because of extensive road damage, they covered a hundred kilometres in six hours. Furthermore, no other kind of vehicle is able to move in this manner, save specialty automobiles.

"The road is too damaged, and in the winter, there is a lot of frost on it and it is not easy to pass," said Asif Khan, a resident of Nuristan, according to TOLOnews.

"Due to such damage on the road, we cannot take the patients to the doctors," said Abrar Ulhaq, a driver,as he lamented over the situation.

Notably, the work on the first section of the Kunar-Nuristan Highway began under the previous government.

However, it was put on hold and has not been picked back up since the political changes that took place in the country after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country.

Moreover, Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

