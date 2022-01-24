Afghans in Norway protest against visiting Taliban delegation; raise 'can't be trusted' slogans

Afghans, based in Norway, protested outside Norwegian foreign ministry office on Sunday against Taliban delegation, which is on a visit to capital Oslo.

Dozens of men and women protested, raising Afghan flags and placards that read, "Free Alia Azizi" and Do Not Recognize the Taliban. They have Blood in their hands. Can't be trusted."

A poster defined Alia Azizi as a Hazara woman and a former military officer. She was the head of women's prison in Herat province, who was detained and arrested by Taliban two months after they came to power in Afghanistan.

The protestors also urged the United Nation to "wake up" to the realities of Afghanistan. They raised slogans "United Nations, wake up, wake up, No to Taliban"

Amid the ongoing talks between the Taliban delegation and members of the international community in Norway, protests have erupted in Oslo. Some agitations are also scheduled to be held later today.

Norway had invited representatives of the Taliban to visit Oslo from January 23 to 25 for talks.

The Taliban delegation is led by their Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi who arrived in Oslo on Saturday and is supposed to meet with authorities from Norway as well as special representatives of France, Germany, Italy, Britain, the United States, and the European Union, The Khaama Press reported.

This is their first visit to Europe since returning to power in mid-August last year. The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul.

A combination of a suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Taliban, have plunged the country, already suffering from high poverty levels, into a full-blown economic crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor