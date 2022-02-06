Africa's COVID-19 cases near 10.9 mln: Africa CDC

Cairo [Africa], February 6 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 10,896,302 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 241,112, and 9,917,757 patients have recovered from the disease so far. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC. In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, said the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

