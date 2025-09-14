After Poland, Romania reports Russian drone breach its airspace

Bucharest [Romania] September 14 : Romania said on Saturday that one of its fighter jets detected a drone entering the country's airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine, making it the second NATO nation this week to report such an incident after Poland.

According to the defence ministry, two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled late on Saturday as Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The aircraft picked up a drone moving into Romanian airspace before it "disappeared from radar" near the border village of Chilia Veche, according to France 24.

Officials said the drone did not fly over residential areas and posed no immediate danger to civilians. Teams have been kept on standby to search for possible debris.

Romania has repeatedly reported drone fragments landing on its soil since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, notably as Moscow has stepped up attacks on ports close to the Romanian border, as per France 24.

This week, Poland said Russian drones had violated its airspace and shot down several of them, describing the moves as "provocations". It was the first known instance of a NATO country firing at drones linked to the war in Ukraine.

Ukranian President Zelenskyy said that Russian drones operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes.

"Today, Romania scrambled combat aircraft because of a Russian drone in its airspace. According to current data, the drone penetrated about 10 kilometres into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes. Also today, Poland responded militarily to the threat of Russian attack drones. In fact, Russian drones have been in different regions of Ukraine all day, including the northern regions, practically along the border with Belarus. According to preliminary information, Belarusian airspace was also used for entry into Ukraine's airspace toward Volyn. The Russian military knows exactly where its drones are headed and how long they can operate in the air. Their routes are always calculated. This cannot be a coincidence, a mistake, or the initiative of some lower-level commanders. It is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia - and this is exactly how they act. Small steps at first, and eventually big losses, " Zelenskyy wrote.

Just a day before the Romanian breach, NATO announced new plans to strengthen air defence on its eastern flank in response to drone intrusions.

Earlier this year, Romania's parliament passed a law allowing its military to shoot down drones that cross into its territory, a move aimed at addressing the growing security risks along the border.

Meanwhile, NATO has announced a new defensive initiative called "Eastern Sentry" after Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace earlier this week, triggering alarm across Europe's eastern flank, CNN reported.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the operation will begin in the coming days with support from several member states, including Denmark, France, Germany and the United Kingdom."Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strength to our posture and make clear that, as a defensive alliance, we are always ready to defend," Rutte said, describing the Russian drone incursion as "dangerous and unacceptable."

US General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said the mission will involve air and naval assets, enhanced air defence systems and improved intelligence-sharing.

He added that the plan will take shape gradually, but the first steps are being taken immediately, as per CNN.

Among the equipment being deployed are F-16 fighter jets and an anti-air warfare frigate from Denmark, Rafale jets from France, and Eurofighter aircraft from Germany. Grynkewich said the aim is to create a flexible response across the entire eastern flank, "from the high north to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean."

