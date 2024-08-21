After Sweden, Thailand detects 1st ‘suspected case of new Mpox strain’

New Delhi, Aug 21 After Sweden, Thailand has detected the first suspected case of new Mpox strain -- Clade 1b, the country’s health department informed on Wednesday.

Both Thailand and Sweden are the first outside of Africa to see Mpox cases of the Clade 1b variant after the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared a global health emergency.

Thai health authorities found that the patient has a travel history to Congo.

“The Department of Disease Control found a patient with suspected clade 1 smallpox. The first person in Thailand travelled from Congo,” said Dr. Thongchai Keerati Hatthayakorn, Director General of the Department of Disease Control, in a statement.

Laboratory tests are yet to confirm the strain, but officials believe it to be from Clade 1. The infected person has been quarantined in hospital.

Africa is currently seeing a Mpox outbreak with 14 African countries, reporting 14,000 cases and 524 deaths. The outbreak is caused by the more virulent Clade 1b strain.

Clade 1b causes death in about 3.6 per cent of cases, with children more at risk, the WHO said.

Pakistan also reported a dozen of Mpox cases of which 4 were lab-confirmed and found to be from Clade IIb -- responsible for the 2022 outbreak in 116 countries.

The Philippines has also reported a new case of Mpox. However, “it was the original variety” or Clade IIb, said health authorities.

Mpox is a viral infection that primarily affects humans and animals. It typically begins with signs of flu -- fever, headache, muscle pains, and tiredness and results in pus-filled lesions. It can last from 2 to 4 weeks.

It can be transmitted by contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials.

Mpox can be prevented by avoiding sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals, avoiding close contact with those with rashes, vesicles, or pustules, washing hands frequently, and not sharing personal items with others.

