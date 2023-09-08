Ahead of G20 huddle, UK PM Rishi Sunak meets “world leaders of tomorrow"

New Delhi [India], September 8 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who arrived for his maiden Indian visit on Friday, shared his delight at meeting the students and staff at the British Council in the national capital, calling them "the world leaders of tomorrow".

The British PM, who was received by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Choubey, will join fellow world leaders at the G20 summit.

The summit, being hosted in the national capital under India's presidency of the 20-member bloc, will get underway at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

Sunak visited the British Council of India along with his wife Akshata Murty.

Taking to his official handle on X, Sunak posted, "Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at @inBritish- a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India."

He further called the little ones "a living bridge between the UK and India".

On his arrival at the national capital, the British PM said the G20 has been a huge success for India and it is the "right country at the right time to be hosting this”.

The UK PM said that he will make sure that the G20, under India's presidency, achieves success.

“G20 has been a huge success for India. India is the right country at the right time to be hosting this.I feel we are going to have a very good couple of days of deliberations and decisions made,” the British Prime Minister said, adding that the coming two days will witness hectic deliberations.

Referring to the theme of the 18th G20 Summit, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', UK PM said, “I think it’s a great theme. I am an example of the incredible living bridge that Prime Minister Modi described between UK and India.”

Ahead of his arrival in Delhi, Sunak said that he was heading to the G20 summit with a clear focus, which includes stabilising the global economy, building international ties and supporting the most vulnerable.

"At the summit, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of those who do choose to attend demonstrating their leadership, both in helping the world’s most vulnerable people to deal with the terrible consequences of Putin’s war and in addressing wider challenges like climate change and the stability of the global economy," read an official release from 10, Downing Street.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Sunak on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, sources said.

