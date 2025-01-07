Ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, EAM Jaishankar visits Sun Temple, calls it "testimony to heritage"

Puri (Odisha) [India], January 7 : Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, visited the Sun Temple in Konark and described the temple as a testament to India's heritage and creativity, urging visiting Pravasi Bharatiya delegates in Bhubaneswar to visit the temple.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to visit the magnificent Sun Temple in Konark today. A testimony to our heritage and creativity, Konark is a must-visit for all our Pravasi friends visiting Bhubaneshwar over the coming days."

Delighted to visit the magnificent Sun Temple in Konark today. A testimony to our heritage and creativity, Konark is a must-visit for all our Pravasi friends visiting Bhubaneshwar over the coming days. #PBD2025 #Odisha#IndiasBestKeptSecret pic.twitter.com/F0kNxhTkuK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 7, 2025

Jaishankar further expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit the Jagannath Temple in Odisha, describing it as a perfect start to his trip. He also praised the efforts of the Odisha government in preparing for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Speaking with the reporters, Jaishankar said, "I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to do darshan (of lord Jagannath). There couldn't have been a better start to a visit to Odisha. Our CM and Odisha administration have put in a lot of effort (for Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas). The President and the PM will also come. It will be a good opportunity to showcase Odisha."

Notably, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) convention at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 9 at 10:00 am.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

